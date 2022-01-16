Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS)’s stock price was down 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 254,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,093,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.35 million and a PE ratio of 37.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.