Mithril (MITH) Market Cap Reaches $49.57 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Mithril has a total market cap of $49.57 million and $9.44 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00331854 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars.

