Modefi (MOD) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $11.43 million and $454,051.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,377,591 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

