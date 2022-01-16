Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $210.17, but opened at $203.32. Moderna shares last traded at $207.23, with a volume of 54,822 shares.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,092,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

