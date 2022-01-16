ModiHost (AIM) Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $118,274.11 and approximately $632.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

