Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MONDY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 18,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,032. Mondi has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MONDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

