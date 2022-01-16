Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 27,000 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.89 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

