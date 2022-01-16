Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 301.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

