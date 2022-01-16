Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,000 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

