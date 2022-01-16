Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Premier Financial by 107,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

PFC opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.