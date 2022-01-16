Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RocketLab has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.12. RocketLab has a 1 year low of 9.50 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.12. The firm had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

