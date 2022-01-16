Morgan Stanley Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to 7,300.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,521.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

