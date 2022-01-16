Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 18,030 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $296.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

