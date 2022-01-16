MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.25% of MSA Safety worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 49.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.91 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

