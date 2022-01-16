M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,837 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.31% of M&T Bank worth $60,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

M&T Bank stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

