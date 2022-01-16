Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 87 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $746.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $800.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $813.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $875.22.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

