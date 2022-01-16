Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

SUPN stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

