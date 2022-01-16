Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

