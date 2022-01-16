Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 193.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.33.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $615.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $633.79 and its 200-day moving average is $617.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

