Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

