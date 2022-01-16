Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Maximus worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Maximus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE MMS opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.