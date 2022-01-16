MXC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.25 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. MXC has a total market cap of $197.33 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MXC has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00385371 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008836 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001238 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $540.93 or 0.01255066 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

