MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $606.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report sales of $606.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $608.70 million and the lowest is $604.00 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $121.22.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in MYR Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.