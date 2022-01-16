National Bank Financial Boosts Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$16.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

FLMMF stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

