National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Market Weight” Rating for TFI International (TSE:TFI)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion.

