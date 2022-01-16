National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $103.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTIOF shares. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $88.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.