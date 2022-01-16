National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NNN opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

