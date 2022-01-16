National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. National Vision posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth $257,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

