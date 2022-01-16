NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.40.

NEO stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.



NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

