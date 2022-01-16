Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist cut Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. Nevro has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $184.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth $29,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nevro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,778,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Nevro by 14.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Nevro by 89.6% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

