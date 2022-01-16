New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $929,000 Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 320.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80,918 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $978,000. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 119,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ESRT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

