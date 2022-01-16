New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,521 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARTNA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.