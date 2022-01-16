New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,652 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AZZ were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in AZZ by 19.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AZZ by 12.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 24.4% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE AZZ opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.