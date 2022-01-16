New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,855 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,893,000 after buying an additional 488,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,179,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,975,000 after purchasing an additional 218,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 412,577 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

NYSE GBX opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.