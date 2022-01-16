New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,567 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $178.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

