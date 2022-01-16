News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in News were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of News by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

