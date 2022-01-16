NewYork Exchange (NYE) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be purchased for $8.78 or 0.00020388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYork Exchange has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. NewYork Exchange has a market cap of $62.28 million and approximately $514,586.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NewYork Exchange (CRYPTO:NYE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 381,966,631 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. NewYork Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/@media_38301 . NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io . NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

