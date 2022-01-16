NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.0322 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

