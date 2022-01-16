NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.20. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 762,610 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.