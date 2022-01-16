NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,794 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

