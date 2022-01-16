NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in NICE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth $4,493,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NICE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NICE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in NICE by 22.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $264.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.52. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.08.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.