Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.08 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $35.08 million and $867,778.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,038.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.22 or 0.07705305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.28 or 0.00337571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00897053 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.97 or 0.00504141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00261155 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,436,972,368 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,722,368 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.