NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,674 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after buying an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

