NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,525 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

