NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $462.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $705.66 and a 200-day moving average of $686.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. raised their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.08.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $50,177,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

