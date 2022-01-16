NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 476 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $391.66 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.21.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.