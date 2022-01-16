NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 89.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 3,261.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $147.67 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

