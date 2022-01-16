NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,963 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $215.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $216.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

