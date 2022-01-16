Noir Trading Down 37.7% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $132,694.60 and approximately $220.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00217055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.00451716 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00078208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,463,985 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

