Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,605.0 days.
Shares of NKRKF opened at $37.50 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
